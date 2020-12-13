UP Cops Attacked For Objecting To Drinking Alcohol Outside House

Two police constables were beaten up allegedly by a group of people. (Representational)

Two police constables were beaten up allegedly by a group of people when they objected to their drinking outside a house in Uttar Pradesh' Deoria, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, police official Shripati Mishra said.

Head Constable Shiv Shankar Yadav and Constable Shankar Yadav posted at Madanpur police station spotted four to five men drinking alcohol outside a house.

When the policemen objected to them consuming alcohol, they started arguing with the duo. The verbal confrontation soon turned violent and they attacked the two policemen, the police official said.

"Attacking the police is a serious matter and stringent action will be initiated against the guilty," Mr Mishra said.