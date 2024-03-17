UP Court Orders Case To Be Filed Against Swami Prasad Maurya

Complainant said Swami Prasad Maurya has hurt Hindu sentiments on several occasions (File)

A MP-MLA court here on Saturday ordered the Wazirganj Police Station to file an FIR against former SP politician Swami Prasad Maurya for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with a statement against goddess Lakshmi.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava ordered the probe against former Samajwadi Party general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya over a statement he made on X, as well as to the media.

The complainant, Ragini Rastogi, alleged that a statement of his published on November 15 last year in newspapers hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

According to her complaint, Swami Prasad Maurya made a derogratory remark in a post on X as well.

The complainant alleged that Swami Prasad Maurya has on several occasions hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making similar statements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)