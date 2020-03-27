UP Couple Weds In Masks. No Baraat, Bride's Bidaai On Bikes

On Wednesday, a Muslim couple had opted for a wedding solemnized over Facetime. (Representational)

A groom in Uttar Pradesh - dressed up in his marriage outfit - took a motorbike last night to go to the bride's home for the wedding. His father and two other friends followed him on another motorbike.

After the wedding, he returned home with his bride riding pillion at a time when the whole country is under a lockdown over coronavirus or COVID-19.

The groom Vikas Kumar, 22, from Naseerpur village was eagerly waiting for his wedding since the last 18 months when he got engaged. He wanted his wedding to be held with much fanfare and had been preparing for it.

However, with the whole state under the lockdown, Vikas was unwilling to postpone the wedding and chose an alternate plan.

At the wedding, everyone, including he groom and the bride, wore masks and used sanitizers. "All my plans for a grand wedding have been dashed but I am still happy we could get married in these trying times. Once the lockdown is lifted, we will celebrate," he told local reporters.

On Wednesday, a Muslim couple had opted for a wedding solemnized over Facetime and through video conferencing. The wedding took place in Hardoi district and the groom will bring his bride home after the lockdown is lifted.