Pregnant Woman Dies, Husband In Hospital After Consuming Poison: UP Cops

A pregnant woman died after allegedly consuming poison along with her husband following a domestic dispute, police here said on Monday.

The husband is undergoing treatment and remains in a critical condition.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Thakurdwara locality under the Neuria police station area.

The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Seetu and her husband, Raju (36). The couple have two children, a five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Seetu was pregnant.

According to Neuria police station in-charge Gayatri, preliminary investigation suggests that Raju had married another woman named Sanjana some time ago, which reportedly led to frequent disputes between the couple.

Following one such argument, the couple consumed poison. While Seetu died, her husband is admitted to a private facility and is said to be in a serious condition.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

