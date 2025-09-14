UP Cops Sit For Exam Testing Their Knowledge Of New Criminal Laws

Around 260 examinees hunched over trying to answer 75 questions in an hour under a tight vigil. Only that these were not students, but police inspectors and sub-inspectors testing their reasoning capacity vis-a-vis their knowledge of the three new criminal laws.

The idea of the one-hour objective test held at Baghpat Police Lines on September 7 came to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai upon noticing that the investigation officers were unable to effectively pursue cases and ensure conviction before the court.

"To overcome this shortcoming, we planned the 'Baudhik Kshamta Pariksha (Reasoning capacity test)," Rai told PTI, adding that those who cleared the test with high scores would be tasked with the responsibility of key cases.

The first-of-its-kind test was aimed at assessing their knowledge of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, the SP said.

He said that DGP Rajeev Krishna had ordered officials to ensure that cops were handed assignments that matched their aptitude in areas like forensics, cybercrime, knowledge of law, outdoor policing, and drafting.

"Those candidates who didn't perform well would be trained in our training cell," Rai said, adding that he was checking the answers himself to have a first-hand idea of the performance of the 260 personnel.

They included 42 women police personnel.

"We plan to hold such tests regularly," Rai said.

Asked about a video circulating on social media, purportedly showing examinees adopting unfair means during the exam, the SP said, "We are looking into it." Station House Officer (SHO) of Baghpat Kotwali police station, who took the test, appreciated the initiative of the Superintendent of Police.

"All aspects of the day-to-day policing with emphasis on thorough investigation were tested in the examination. All the topics an investigation officer is supposed to know was covered," he said.

He further said that the exam was "elaborate" and the cops were tested so that "maximum conviction can be ensured". The tests also covered investigation related to crimes against women, and the knowledge about new laws.

Sharing his experiences of the test, SHO of Baraut police station, Manoj Kumar Chahal, who entered the police force as a constable in 1994, said, "The last test in which I had appeared was in 2011-12. After the introduction of new laws, this was the first such test conducted." He lauded the efforts of Baghpat SP and said that the examination had out of box questions and tested the practical aspect (of policing).

