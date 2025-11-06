"New Yorkers Will Flee To Florida": Trump's Prediction On Mamdani's Victory

US President Donald Trump has claimed that America "lost a little bit of its sovereignty" after Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election in New York. He warned that after Mamdani's victory, whom he calls a "communist", New York will turn into communist Cuba or socialist Venezuela, forcing New Yorkers to flee to Florida.

"On November 5, 2024, the American people claimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it," Trump said, speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami.

Thirty-four-year-old Mamdani won the race to Gracie Mansion -- the New York mayor's official residence-- after promising to fund government-run programmes by raising taxes on the rich. Trump insisted the Democrat leader's vision for New York reflects the party's pan-America plan.

"If you want to see what congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation," he said.

"As I've warned for many years, our opponents are hell-bent on turning America into a communist Cuba, a socialist Venezuela, and you see what happened to those places."

He warned that when New York would turn "communist" under Mamdani's regime, New Yorkers would be forced to flee to Florida.

"Now the Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City. They flee... Where do you live? New York City, but I'm trying to leave because I don't want to live in a communist regime."

The native New Yorker, Trump, also took a swipe at the city's former Democratic mayor, Bill De Blasio. He said, "When I left New York for the White House, it was good except we had the telltale signs of trouble because we had a guy named De Blasio... He goes down as probably the worst mayor in history."

Later, talking to Fox News, Trump termed the Mayor-elect's victory speech on election night a "very angry" address, saying he is off to a bad start and doesn't have a chance of succeeding if he is not respectful of Washington.

"Yeah, I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry toward me, and I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I'm the one who sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he's off to a bad start," Trump said.

Mamdani's Speech

In his fiery address, Mamdani challenged Trump and heralded the toppling of a "political dynasty".

Amid Trump's crackdown on immigration, Mamdani said New York will be powered by immigrants, and after his historic victory, it will be "led by an immigrant".

"After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power," Mamdani said to thunderous applause.

"This is not only how we stop Trump; it's how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.

"We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks."

