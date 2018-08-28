UP Cop Arrests Pregnant Woman In False Case. His Reasons Were Personal

UP cop arrested a pregnant woman, her mother-in-law as a favour: Police (Representational)

A police inspector was suspended for allegedly arresting a pregnant woman and her mother-in-law in a "false" abduction case to favour his relatives, the police said today.

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Inspector Unjh police station, has been suspended for arresting Naurangi Devi and her mother-in-law Navrang Devi, 60, on August 20, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh S.

The suspension came after police received a complaint that the inspector filed a false abduction case against Bholanath Maurya, her mother Navrang Devi and sister-in-law Naurangi Devi after Bolnath Maurya had a "love marriage" with a woman, identified as Deepika Tripathi on August 18, he said.

Advertisement

During investigation it was found that Rajesh Kumar Pandey favoured his relatives and arrested the duo, the SP said, adding that it was shown in records that the women were held from the Unjh area, but actually they were picked up from their house in Jaunpur.

A detailed probe is underway, he said.