Watch: Handcuffed, Helmetless Criminal Rides Bike As Cop Sits Pillion

A criminal, handcuffed with a rope and accompanied by a police constable sitting pillion, was seen riding a motorbike on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The peculiar scene, recorded by passersby from a car, went viral on X in no time.

The short clip begins with the bike cruising down a busy road, a rope dangling from the rider's wrist to the constable's hand behind him. As the camera gets closer, it becomes evident the rider, handcuffed, was entrusted by the policeman to navigate the streets.

The criminal was without a helmet, but the constable wore one. The constable reportedly handed over the bike to the accused because he felt too cold to ride.

The identity of the accused and details of his alleged crime remain unclear. Mainpuri police have acknowledged the incident, issuing a statement on X in Hindi: "The concerned person was directed to investigate and take necessary action."

संबंधित को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) December 13, 2024

Earlier this year, a resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, was fined Rs 1,000 by Noida police for allegedly driving his car without wearing a helmet. Initially, the man ignored the fine notification, believing it to be a mistake. However, his concerns grew after receiving follow-up messages and an email.

When he contacted the Noida traffic police, they informed him about the unusual charge. He appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter and revoke the fine, saying, "If there's any rule requiring helmets in cars, it should have been given to me in writing."