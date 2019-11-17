UP Congress MLA Aditi Singh To Marry Party Colleague From Punjab

Both Aditi Singh and Angad Saini became MLAs in their first attempt in 2017.

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh will marry her party colleague Angad Singh Saini, who is a Congress legislator from Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 21 at a resort in New Delhi. The groom's family will also host a reception on November 23.

Both Aditi Singh and Angad Saini became MLAs in their first attempt in 2017. Both of them belong to political families.

While Aditi Singh is the daughter of late Akhilesh Singh, who had been an MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat for five terms. Angad Saini comes from the family of late Dilbagh Singh, who won the Nawanshahr seat in Punjab for six terms.

The couple will get married according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals. The Hindu ceremony will take place in Delhi on November 21 and the Sikh ceremony will take place in Nawanshahr.

Both the ceremonies will be a strictly family affair.

Angad Singh's family will host a grand reception party in Nawanshahr, where local Congress leaders will be be invited.

Aditi Singh was in the headlines recently when she defied her party and attended the special Assembly session on October 2 which the Congress had decided to boycott.

