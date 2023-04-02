UP Congress Leader Charger Over Remarks On PM Modi

UP Police on Saturday charged Congress state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday charged Congress state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case under relevant sections of the law was registered at Sambhal Kotwali based on a complaint filed by the BJP's youth wing leader Akshit Agarwal, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

Mr Agarwal, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district unit office in-charge, told reporters that the Congress leader made the remarks against the prime minister during a press conference here on Friday.

At the press meet, Mr Chaudhary targeted Prime Minister Modi over the Adani issue.

He said a video clip of the Congress leader's "indecent and objectionable" remarks has gone viral on social media.

The Congress leader also made certain objectionable remarks against Hinduism, he alleged.

Mr Agarwal said he also submitted a video clip of the Congress leader's remarks to the police.

