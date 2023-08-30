UP Conductor Sacked After Stopping Bus For Namaz, Dies By Suicide

A bus conductor in Uttar Pradesh, who was sacked after stopping a state transport bus to allow a couple of passengers to offer namaz, has died by suicide. his family said he was "paying for his humanity".

Mohit Yadav's contract was terminated in June after he stopped the Bareilly-Delhi Janrath bus on the highway. On Monday, amid acute financial crisis, he jumped in front a train in Mainpuri, the police said.

Mohit Yadav was the eldest and his family of eight survived his salary of Rs 17,000 as a contract worker. After being sacked, he had applied in many places but failed to get a job.

Mohit Yadav's wife Rinki Yadav alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department had turned a deaf ear to her husband's pleas. Her husband used to call on the Regional Manager in Bareilly frequently, but he did not listen to his side, she said.

"The contract was terminated without even listening to his side. Due to this depression, he committed suicide. My husband paid the price of humanity," she told reporters.

A video from June showed Mohit Yadav trying to reason with the passengers before stopping the bus.

"We are also Hindus... There is no issue of Hindus and Muslims... What can happen if we stop the bus for two minutes," he had told the passengers.

The video -- shot by one of the passengers -- was widely circulated. Shortly after that, Mohit Yadav and the bus driver were suspended by the UP Transport Department without any notice.