Yamuna nears warning level in Delhi, rivers breach danger mark across UP

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has reached 204.14 metres, drawing close to the warning level of 204.5 metres. With consistent rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana and Uttarakhand, authorities are on alert as the river shows signs of steady rise.

While the current level is still below the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department are monitoring the situation around the clock. The highest flood level ever recorded in the capital was 208.66 metres in July 2023, which led to widespread inundation across several low-lying areas of Delhi, including Yamuna Bazar, Rajghat, and Civil Lines.

According to officials, water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana continues to feed the river, and further rainfall could potentially push the water level past the warning mark in the next 24-48 hours. Evacuation advisories may be issued for residents in vulnerable zones if the river crosses the danger threshold.

The administration has urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near the riverbanks, and follow official advisories.

Meanwhile, authorities in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are on high alert as rivers like the Yamuna, Saryu, Ken, and Chambal are flowing at or above danger levels due to continuous rainfall and dam water release.

Recent visuals from Prayagraj show the Ganga and Yamuna rivers flowing above danger levels, creating a flood-like situation in several areas. The rising water levels have inundated low-lying regions.

The recent visuals of Prayagraj where river Ganges and Yamuna are flowing above danger level. The coastal areas of these rivers are totally submerged in water and the continuous rain has further aggravated the problem. @NDRFHQ & @SDRF_UP is doing a great job on ground level for… pic.twitter.com/se0MWyO4Ki — Rishabh Pandey (@rishabhpost) August 3, 2025

📍Prayagraj: Increased water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers have led to a flood like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh. In a viral video, a UP cop whose house is waterlogged was seen worshipping and calling the floddedwater a "blessing of Ma Ganga" pic.twitter.com/6e3dUVz2Nm — NDTV (@ndtv) August 2, 2025

The water level of the Ganga River has risen significantly in Varanasi following continuous heavy rainfall. Fresh visuals from Tulsi Ghat show the swollen river inching closer to the steps.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The water level of River Ganga rises following heavy rainfall in Varanasi. Visuals from Tulsi Ghat. pic.twitter.com/F2pZkpc1bV — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2025

Rescue and relief efforts are underway in Ayodhya, Banda, and Etawah. In Ayodhya, the Saryu river is rising steadily, prompting warnings and deployment of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. Residents have been advised to avoid deep water at ghats.

In Ayodhya, Junior Engineer Akash Pratap Singh of the Central Water Commission said the Saryu river was flowing 56 cm above the warning level and rising at a rate of two cm every three hours.

In Banda, villages in Pailani tehsil are flooded by the Ken and Yamuna rivers. Relief camps have been set up with food, water, and medical aid.

In Etawah, the release of 14,000 cusecs of water from the Kota Barrage in Madhya Pradesh has caused the Chambal and Yamuna rivers to swell. The Chambal is flowing above the danger mark, the officials said.

Boats have been deployed for transportation, and arrangements have been made for medical teams, mobile toilets and clean drinking water in the affected areas, officials added.

Also, Rajasthan recorded its highest rainfall in 69 years, with 285 mm recorded in July, the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur had said. The previous record was 308 mm in July 1956.

A yellow alert was issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in six districts and schools remained closed in 16 districts on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast above normal rainfall in August, especially across Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions.

Taranagar in Rajasthan's Churu district was severely hit by flash floods on Friday, leaving large parts of the town submerged.

Taranagar, Churu district, Rajasthan — completely overwhelmed by flash floods this afternoon… 🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/rCN6kLa6Io — SheerJaa (@SheerjaKulli) August 1, 2025

Several areas have been flooded by the rising Chambal river in Dholpur. The authorities have opened four gates of the Parvati dam to release excess water.

