UP Woman Stabs Husband With Knife, He Claims 'Found Her With Lover At Home'

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband with a knife at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday evening, leaving him severely injured. While the man, Asif, claimed that he was attacked after he found his wife, Saira, with her lover in their house, cops believe that the couple was fighting over the victim's drinking habits.

According to the victim, when he returned home with food, he saw his wife and her lover in an intimate position.

"We got married four years ago. I lived in Saudi Arabia for 1.5 years. I came back on the 10th of last month. When I came home, I found my wife with another man. I got angry. The man ran away, and my wife picked up the knife and stabbed me three times - once on my chest, arm, and back," Asif told the media.

He said as he shouted in pain, their neighbours rushed in and took him to a nearby hospital.

Pictures showed stab marks and stitches on the man.

"There should be an equal law for men and women. The police are taking her side. They will only take the women's side," he said.

While the couple does not have any children, Asif claimed that his wife had taken abortion pills a few years ago.

The police, however, said that Saira attacked her husband while they were fighting over his alcohol drinking habit.

"They fought the man drinking alcohol. Frustrated, the wife attacked him with a knife. He was treated at a hospital. The wife is on the run. Asif has made claims that he found his wife with her lover in their house. But there is no proof yet," Raju Kumar Sao, Circle Officer, said.

Officials added that they are searching for the woman and an investigation is underway.

