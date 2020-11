The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday evening cleared an executive order to check forced religious conversion.

The passing of the executive order comes less than a month after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cited an Allahabad High Court order on religious conversion for marriage to raise the issue of "love jihad" and invoke "Ram naam satya" - a Hindu funeral chant - to issue a thinly-veiled threat to "those who... play with our sisters' respect".