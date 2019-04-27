UP Board Result: Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Congratulate Toppers

UP Board Result 2019 can be checked online now on upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Board result 2019 has been declared and the list of toppers is out. In Class 10, Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped with 97.17% marks. Shivam has secured second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma, at third position, got 96.83% marks. All three toppers in class UP 12 board exams are girls. First topper is Tanu Tomar with 97.80% marks, second topper is Bhagyashree Upadhyaya from Dhoda and third topper is Akanshya Shukla from Prayagaraj with 94.80% marks.

Congratulating the toppers on Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished them successful future.

UP बोर्ड परीक्षा 2019 में इंटरमीडिएट में टॉप करने वाली बागपत से तनु तोमर,गोंडा से भाग्यश्री उपाध्याय और प्रयागराज से आकांक्षा शुक्ला को हार्दिक बधाइयां।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वे भविष्य में भी इसी तरह सफलता के नित नए आयामों को छुएं और जीवन में एक सफल,सुयोग्य और सजग नागरिक बनें। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2019

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also congratulated the toppers and tweeted that those who work hard, touch great heights.

UP बोर्ड 2019 में सफल हुए सभी छात्राओं और छात्रों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

आपके उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।

कोशिश करते रहिए। कोशिश करने वाले हमेशा ऊँचाइयाँ छूते हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 27, 2019

A total of 80.07 per cent students have passed in class 10 (high school) of Uttar Pradesh board and 70.06 per cent students have passed in class 12.

Here's a list of toppers from Class 10:

Uttar Pradesh Board result toppers.

A numerical breakdown of UP Board result can be checked here. The class 10th examination in Uttar Pradesh began on February 7 and concluded on February 28. The board is releasing the UP Board Class 10 results within two months of concluding the High School board exam. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 students in UP Board was 75.16 per cent

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.