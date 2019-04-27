UP Board Result Declared: Gautam Raghuvanshi Tops 10th Exam With 97.17%

UP Board results: All three toppers in class UP 12 board exams are girls. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board results. Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Uttar Pradesh Board High School exam of 10th boards with 97.17% marks. On the second spot is Shivam with 97% marks while Tanuja Vishwakarma secured the third position with 96.83% marks. There are 21 students in top 10 in class 10th board examination.

All three toppers in class UP 12 board exams are girls. First Topper is Tanu Tomar with 97.80% marks, second topper is Bhagyashree Upadhyaya from Dhoda and third topper is Akanshya Shukla from Prayagaraj with 94.80% marks.

A total of 80.07 per cent students have passed in class 10 (high school) of Uttar Pradesh board and 70.06 per cent students have passed in class 12.

The UP Board result have been announced officially by the Board officials and the results for both UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 (intermediate) have been released on the official websites affiliated with the Board, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students who passed in the 10th and 12th UP board exams. He said in Hindi on Twitter: "Students should understand that exams are just a stepping stone and there will be many such steps along the way. I pray to God that every student wins over the challenges in their life and emerge victorious."

The class 10th examination in Uttar Pradesh began on February 7 and concluded on February 28. The board is releasing the UP Board Class 10 results within two months of concluding the High School board exam. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 students in UP Board was 75.16 per cent.

Students would need minimum 35% marks to pass in exam. Those who do not pass will have the option to apply for improvement or compartment exam.

Over 58 lakh students were registered in Class 10 and Class 12 for UP Board exams. Around 32 lakh students enrolled for Class 10 UP Board exams. Around 26 lakh students enrolled for Class 12 UP Board exams.

