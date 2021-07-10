Violence Marks UP Local Elections As Counting Begins After Voting

UP Block Panchayat Chief Polls: Clashes were reported in many places in UP amid voting.

Violence in several places on Saturday tarred local polls in Uttar Pradesh, where political developments have assumed heightened significance ahead of the all-important state elections early next year.

There were reports of violence from the Hamirpur district where opposition Samajwadi Party workers alleged that BJP activists attacked them with sticks and stopped their voters from reaching the polling booths. Policemen were also beaten up in the clash and vehicles damaged.

In Chandauli district too BJP and Samajwadi workers clashed, with incidents of stone-throwing and motorcycles being vandalised. The police had to use sticks to beat back the fighting political workers. Similar incidents were reported in Etawah and Ayodhya districts among others as well.

Counting of votes for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs was underway after the polling ended at 3 pm, the State Election Commission said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure tight security arrangements at each block where counting is taking place.

Amid reports of clashes in several places, Adityanath said there should be a system to escort the candidates to their homes under police protection.

"The police force should remain extra alert and sensitive. Stringent action should be initiated against people who indulge in vitiating the atmosphere," he said in a statement.

A total of 349 candidates for the block panchayat chief posts were elected unopposed on Friday, the last day for the withdrawal of nomination papers.

In a statement on Friday, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had said 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn.

As a result, now 1,710 candidates will go into the elections on Saturday, he had said.

As the State Election Commission announced that candidates on 349 posts have been elected unopposed, an office-bearer of the BJP claimed that 334 among the winning candidates belonged to the ruling party.

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress, have accused the ruling BJP of stomping on democratic principles and attacked it for allegedly showing "utter disrespect" to women during the election process.

They accused the government of misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections.

Hitting out at the BJP government, BSP chief Mayawati alleged that there is "jungle raj" in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, she said, "In the reign of the present BJP government in UP, there is no rule of law, but a jungle raj is prevailing there, under which there has been widespread violence in the panchayat polls, and there was indecent behaviour with a woman in Lakhimpur Kheri."

Earlier this week, the BJP clinched a massive victory in another set of local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, in a big setback for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The BJP took 67 seats in the zila panchayat chairperson election where 75 seats were at stake. Mr Yadav's party won only five seats.

(With inputs from PTI)