15-Day-Old Baby Girl Buried Alive In UP Village, Rescued By Cops

Police rescued a 15-day-old baby girl who was buried alive in Godapur village here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI a villager noticed the baby's hand protruding from the ground among some small trees. He was able to hear her cries and immediately informed the police.

A police team then rushed to the spot and rescued the infant. "The child was breathing and was immediately taken to the local government hospital, from where she was referred to the medical college for better treatment," the SP added.

Rajesh Kumar, principal of the Government Medical College, explained that the baby was admitted in serious condition on Sunday afternoon. "She has been placed in the ICU, and a dedicated doctor has been assigned to her care. The baby is estimated to be around 15 days old," he said.

SP Dwivedi mentioned that efforts are underway to trace the child's parents and identify those responsible for burying her. "The entire matter is under investigation," he added.

