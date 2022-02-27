UP Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting Begins In 61 Seats, Ayodhya In Focus

UP Assembly Elections Updates: UP is voting in seven rounds. Results will be declared on March 10.

Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections begins. Sixty-one constituencies spread across 12 districts will be voting in this phase of polling.

This phase is crucial for the BJP as the party and its allies won 50 of the 61 seats here in the 2017 elections. A resurgent Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is the BJP's biggest challenger here.

The districts going to the polls today include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 5th Phase Voting:

Feb 27, 2022 07:24 (IST) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya offers prayers at his residence as voting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections gets underway.

Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting as a BJP candidate from Sirathu constituency, polling on which is being held today.



Feb 27, 2022 07:14 (IST) People cast their votes in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections. Visual from Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College - designated as a polling booth.



