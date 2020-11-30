UP Allows Local Restrictions After Evaluating COVID Situation

Police officials have been asked to ensure adherence to social distancing rules (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Monday directed district magistrates that local restrictions like night curfew can be imposed after evaluating the prevailing COVID-19 infection situation.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, he said the administration of a state, district, sub-division or a city cannot impose lockdown outside the containment zone without prior permission from the Centre.

"However, to control the spread of COVID-19, and after analysing the situation, local restrictions (like night curfew) can be imposed," the statement said.

In a letter sent to all divisional commissioners, additional director generals of police, Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals, police commissioners, district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police, the official called for adherence to social distancing rules.

The cities where positivity rate is above 10 per cent, staggered timings can be thought upon to keep the presence of the staff minimum at one point of time, the statement added.