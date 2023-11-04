'Arrested By Fashion Police': Uorfi Javed On Viral Video

Uorfi Javed said she was "arrested" by the fashion police for her "fierce fashion game"

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has cleared the air around a viral video of her “arrest”, which made the headlines on Friday. She posted a new video on her official Instagram account and wrote that she was "arrested" by the "fashion police".

The latest video -- which shows a prison setup -- was in collaboration with a fashion brand. In the video, she can be seen sporting an orange outfit and holding up a prison placard.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she wrote, "Arrested by the fashion police for my fierce fashion game, but nothing can stop me! Excited to announce FREAKIN' UORFICATION my collection launch with @Freakinsindia. Get ready for some sizzling styles!"

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant had raised some eyebrows on Friday by posting a video of herself seemingly getting "arrested" by the police.

In the video, two women dressed as police officers “arrested” Uorfi Javed allegedly over the length of her outfit. The video showed her being taken away in a vehicle by the women, creating quite a buzz on the internet.

The video even drew a sharp response from the Mumbai Police, which clarified that there was no real arrest involved.

“A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform have been misused,” Mumbai Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screengrab of Uorfi Javed's viral video.

“One Can't Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity!,” they added.

The police also said that a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the "misleading" video at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

“While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," they said.