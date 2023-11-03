'Cheap Publicity': Mumbai Police Issue Statement After Uorfi Javed's 'Arrest' Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Police said that a case had been registered against the offenders.

Fashion influencer Uorfi Javed made headlines on Friday after a video of her “arrest” went viral on social media. The clip showed two women dressed as police officers taking Ms Javed into custody allegedly over the length of her outfit. As the video started gaining traction, netizens started speculating the truth behind it. While some called it a prank, others believed the scenario. Now, amid this, the Mumbai Police has issued a strongly worded statement, saying “One can't violate law of the land, for cheap publicity!”

The Mumbai Police took to Instagram and shared a screengrab from Ms Javed's viral video. The picture showed two women dressed as police officers. In the caption, the police wrote, “A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused”.

Take a look below:

Further, without taking any names, the Mumbai Police said that a case had been registered against the offenders. An investigation is also underway and the fake officers in the video have been taken into custody. The vehicle that was used in the video has also been seized, the cops said.

“However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, 34 IPC. While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too,” the caption added.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Accused Of Hosting Raves, Snake Venom Found

Earlier in the day, a video of the fashion influencer being arrested by two women dressed as police officers went viral. In the clip, Ms Javed was seen wearing a backless top as the two women told her she was being arrested for her dress. She was also seen taken into a vehicle by the women. The video took the internet by storm and sparked concerns over Ms Javed's arrest.

Later, Ms Javed took to Instagram stories and revealed that it was for an ad campaign and claimed that she was arrested by the “fashion police”.