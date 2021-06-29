Unwed Mother Abandons Newborn Baby Outside Himachal CM's Residence, Caught Within Hours: Police

After catching the woman within five hours, the police lodged an FIR against her. (Representational)

A young unmarried woman abandoned her newborn baby near Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's official residence ''Oakover'' but was caught within hours, the police said.

The police succeeded in tracing the woman and reaching her house, by tracking it on the basis of bloodstains on the road, they added.

The woman had abandoned the newborn boy near Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), which is at a stone's throw from the Chief Minster's residence, in the early hours on Saturday, they added.

A member of the Chief Minister security forces heard the cries of the abandoned baby and informed the police.

Police from Chhota Shimla police station admitted the boy to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here for his treatment where he is reportedly out of danger.

After catching the woman within five hours, the police lodged an FIR against her under IPC section 317 pertaining to the offence of the abandonment of one's child below 12 years of age, they added.

The investigating officer in the case, Assistant Sub Inspector Ranjana Sharma, said the woman was admitted to KNH hospital for treatment. She will be produced before the competent court after she gets well, he added.

