Unruly, Violent Behaviour Cannot Be Allowed To Become Accepted Norm: High Court

Unfortunate that disorderly and rowdy behaviour is encouraged nowadays, but it is high time a message is sent out that such conduct is not an accepted norm, the Bombay High Court said while upholding the dismissal of a library attendant of a city college for misconduct.

A single bench of Justice R M Joshi dismissed the petition filed by Mallinath Vithal Vathakar challenging his dismissal from the Narayan Guru College of Commerce in suburban Chembur following a complaint about his unruly and disobedient behaviour.

The petition was dismissed on August 13.

Mr Vathakar had challenged a September 2008 order passed by the Mumbai University and College Tribunal dismissing his plea against the college's decision to remove him from service.

The petitioner started working in the college in 1996, first as a watchman and later as a library attendant. He was removed from service in 2008 for allegedly misbehaving with his colleagues, abusing professors and preventing a professor from conducting lectures.

The high court noted that the enquiry proceedings against Vathakar were held in a fair and proper manner, and he was given a fair opportunity.

"An educational institution is a place which would expect a high standard of discipline to set an example for students. Similarly, such discipline is absolutely necessary to build and maintain the reputation of any educational institution," the court said.

The high court, in the order, said no disorderly behaviour could be tolerated from any employee in any establishment, more so in an educational institution.

"Unfortunately, nowadays, disorderly, rowdy behaviour seems to get encouragement. It is high time to send a clear message to society that such rude, unruly and violent behaviour cannot be allowed to become an accepted norm," it observed.

It further said that if such conduct is accepted, it would give employees license to behave in the same manner in future and dent the image of educational institutions.

The court dismissed the petition, noting no interference was required on the order passed by the tribunal.

