Unnao Teen's Letter To Chief Justice On 'Threats' To Be Taken Up Today

A letter by a teen rape survivor and her family in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging grave danger to them will be taken up by the Supreme Court today, four days after the girl was critically injured in a car crash that her family alleges was planned by the man she has accused of rape, jailed BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar.

The Chief Justice had asked for a report on the delay in placing the letter, sent on July 12, before him now more significant after the accident on Sunday that involved a speeding truck with its number plate wiped.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said newspapers gave the impression that no action was taken by the Chief Justice. The observations came when senior lawyer V Giri sought urgent hearing of the Unnao rape case.

Chief Justice Gogoi has also asked the top court registry to submit details of the letter. He said he had been informed about the family's letter only on Tuesday.

The teen's letter reportedly related several incidents between July 7 and 8, when some people allegedly associated with Sengar threatened the survivor's family. The letter also requested the court to ask the police to file a case against the people who allegedly tried to intimidate them.

The teenager's letter is seen to add to growing evidence of delay in investigations into the case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which has earlier faced allegations of going soft on Sengar, four-time party lawmaker.

On Sunday, the teen rape survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.

The CBI is investigating the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) lodged a day after the car crash named Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others.

Kuldeep Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, has been in prison for more than a year over the alleged rape.

The girl had said that she was sexually assaulted by the lawmaker when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017. Her father died in police custody, arrested for allegedly possessing illegal arms. Before the arrest, he was beaten up by Atul Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Sengar, and his men. Atul Sengar has also been arrested and accused of murder.

(With inputs from PTI)

