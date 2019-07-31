Unnao Teen's Letter To Chief Justice On 'Threats' To Be Taken Up Tomorrow

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said he had been informed about the Unnao survivor's letter on Tuesday.

A letter by a teen rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao alleging grave danger to her will be taken up by the Supreme Court tomorrow, three days after the girl was critically wounded in a car crash that she says was planned by the man she has accused, jailed BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked for a report on the letter sent on July 12, which has become even more significant after the accident that involved a truck with its number plate wiped.

The court responded after senior lawyer V Giri asked for urgent listing of the cases under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and said there had been "serious developments" in one of the cases.

The Chief Justice said he had been informed about the survivor's letter yesterday. "This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday.

I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me."

He added: "We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens."

