Live Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Unnao Rape Case Today

Supreme Court will hear the Unnao rape case at 11 am today.

The Supreme Court will today take up the letter written by the Unnao teen rape survivor's family to the Chief Justice of India. The letter had alleged grave danger to them from accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had sought a report from the Supreme Court registry asking it to file a reply within a week, as to why there is a delay in placing the letter written on July 12.

On Sunday, the teen rape survivor, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling from Unnao to Raebareli when a truck with its number plate wiped rammed their car. The driver of the truck and its owner have been arrested.

The CBI is investigating the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) lodged a day after the car crash named Kuldeep Sengar, a four-time BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others.

The teen's letter reportedly related several incidents between July 7 and 8, when some people allegedly associated with Sengar threatened the survivor's family. The letter also requested the court to ask the police to file a case against the people who allegedly tried to intimidate them.

Sengar is accused by the teen of sexually assaulting her when she went to his Unnao home for a job in 2017. He was arrested in April last year, days after the girl threatened to set herself ablaze in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home in Lucknow if the police didn't file her complaint.

Here are the live updates on Supreme Court hearing on Unnao rape case:

