BJP Expels Kuldeep Sengar, Accused Of Raping Teen, Threatening Family

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-time lawmaker accused of raping the Unnao teen survivor and threatening her family, has been expelled by the BJP amid waves of public outrage.

Kuldeep Sengar's expulsion comes days after the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically wounded and two of her relatives were killed in a car crash involving a speeding truck that had its number plate painted black.

Sengar and his aides have been named in the police complaint on the crash, which is being investigated by the CBI.

The BJP's decision is seen as belated after a year-long saga of police callousness, administrative neglect and bullying by a powerful rape-accused politician. The ruling party has faced intense criticism for not taking any action against the lawmaker for over a year.

Earlier this week, the BJP had claimed that Kuldeep Sengar had been suspended, but had refused to say when this step was taken.

The BJP's announcement emerged hours after severe embarrassment in the Supreme Court for the party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

The court today transferred four cases linked to the Unnao rape survivor out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, which was interpreted by many as validation of the fears of her family, which had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging threats from the lawmaker.

The court also asked for a progress report from the CBI on the rape case that has not moved in over a year despite Kuldeep Sengar's arrest in April 2018.

The girl has accused Sengar and his aides of raping her when she went to his home for a job in 2017.

Her complaint was registered by the police only after she went public, staging a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow home and threatening to set herself on fire if she was not heard.

She took the step after her father was thrashed by Sengar's brother and, in his badly wounded state, taken to jail instead of hospital and charged.

The day after her protest at the chief minister's home, her father died in custody.

