Unnao Rape Survivor Critical, On Life Support For 5th Day, Says Hospital

A truck with its number plates scrubbed had rammed into the Unnao rape survivor's car on Sunday.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are critical and remain on life support, doctors at the Lucknow hospital where they were admitted following a car crash on Sunday have said. Two relatives of the teen, who had accused just-expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar rape, were killed in the crash.

"Their condition is critical. Both are on ventilator. But their condition is stable like yesterday. Their treatment is being done by a team of experts free of cost," the King George Medical University hospital was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Speaking with news agency PTI, the doctor in-charge of their treatment said, "The rape survivor's condition is stable, but still she is on ventilator support."

A CT scan was conducted on the teen, and there was no sign of any head injury. A team of doctors are monitoring her round-the-clock, the hospital said in a statement.

On Sunday, the car in which the teenaged girl, her family, and her lawyer were travelling, was rammed by a truck with its number plate painted black in Raebareli, killing two of the teen's aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation, has charged 10 people for murder. This included four-time lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the teen from Unnao in 2017.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday also filed a murder case against Kuldeep Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor were suspended on charges of neglecting their duty, the police said.

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled by the BJP today after the party faced intense criticism for not taking any action against the lawmaker for over a year, reports said.

Last year, the police registered a case after the girl went public and threatened to set herself on fire outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home if her complaint was not noted. Since then, there has been no progress on the trial.

Today, the Supreme Court moved four cases related to the incident out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

Days before the car crash, the girl's family had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that they were facing threats and intimidation by Kuldeep Sengar and his aides.

