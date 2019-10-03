3 Charged With Raping UP Woman Week After Rape By Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the Unnao woman in 2017.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet accusing three men of gang-raping a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, days after she was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The CBI said the woman was raped by the men on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor, a week after she was allegedly raped on June 4 by Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence.

Kuldeep Sengar is currently in jail, awaiting trial. The woman, who was critically injured in a car crash - which is also under investigation - earlier this year, was recently released from hospital and has alleged a threat to her life.

The charge-sheet in the gang rape was filed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma in Delhi's Tiz Hazari court.

The court listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and a list of witnesses to be examined.

The CBI has named three people as accused in the charge-sheet - Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three are out on bail.

According to the charge-sheet, the three had allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the woman a week after the June 4 incident.

Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the woman to the MLA's residence on June 4 and is a co-accused in that case.

The mother of the rape survivor, meanwhile, had her statement recorded before the same court, in the murder case of her husband in judicial custody.

Her husband was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal possession of firearms. Kuldeep Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar were charged for his murder in August this year.

The case made international headlines after the rape survivor tried to commit suicide outside Yogi Adityanath's home. The next day, April 9, 2018, her father died while in custody at a local hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

