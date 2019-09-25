Unnao Survivor To Stay At AIIMS Trauma Centre Hostel For Now

The Delhi High Court instructed UP government to find safe accommodation for the teen.

The young rape survivor from Unnao, who was recuperating at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a car accident, will stay at the hospital's trauma centre hostel for a week. After that, other accommodations will be found for her in the national capital, sources said after a court order on the matter.

The Delhi High Court today instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to find safe accommodation for her after the teen, who lost two family members in the car accident in February, said she perceived a threat to her life.

The teen's mother had approached the court and asked that they be allowed to live in Delhi as they fear for their lives if they return to their home in Unnao.

In July, a truck had rammed the car the girl and her relatives were travelling in while on their way to Raebareli. Two of her aunts died and the girl and her lawyer were seriously injured.

For weeks, they battled for life and were shifted to Delhi's AIIMS after their condition stabilised. The teen was given a clean bill of health yesteday.

The family had accused Kuldeep Sengar of engineering the accident.

Two years ago, the teen had accused Kuldeep Sengar -- a senior political leader from Uttar Pradesh -- of raping her. The case made headlines after the girl tried to immolate herself outside the officials residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kuldeep Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar have also been charged with the murder of the girl's father. the charges were framed in court in August.

The girl's father died while in custody at a local hospital. The 55-year-old was arrested following a complaint of illegal arms possession. The judges said there was evidence that Kuldeep Sengar and his brother had framed him in an Arms Act case and assaulted him so he would not pursue the rape case.

Kuldeep Sengar has denied all charges. After a huge uproar following the rape survivor's car accident, he was expelled from the BJP.

