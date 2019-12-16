Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Convicted In Unnao Rape Case

The young girl was raped in 2017

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was today found guilty of kidnapping and raping a young girl, then a minor, from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district two years ago. In a long-awaited verdict to a case that shocked the nation and included an alleged assassination attempt - reportedly orchestrated by Kuldeep Singh Sengar while he was behind bars - the judge praised the rape survivor for "fighting against a powerful person" and slammed the foisting of false cases against her family. The judge also questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over delays in filing a chargesheet.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday with the maximum possible punishment being life imprisonment. A second accused - Shashi Singh - has been acquitted.

The Unnao rape case and its fallout became a saga of police callousness, administrative neglect and the harassment of a young girl and her helpless family by a politician who seemed to enjoy leniency at every step; despite sharp criticism the ruling party acted only a year after his arrest for rape.

The rape complaint itself was only registered after she went public last year, staging a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow home and threatening to set herself on fire if she was not heard.

She took the desperate step after her father was thrashed by Sengar's brother and, in a badly wounded state, taken to jail instead of hospital and charged.

In July the rape survivor was travelling with her advocate and two aunts when their car was hit by a speeding truck, with blackened number plates, in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts - one of whom was a witness to the rape - died in the accident.

None of the security personnel deputed to guard the survivor accompanied her that fateful trip. According to a first information report filed by her uncle after the accident, police personnel on her security detail kept Kuldeep Sengar informed about her travel plans.

The young girl was airlifted to Delhi's AIIMS and was only released in September.