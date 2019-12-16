Hope No Effort Is Made To Save Kuldeep Sengar Now, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that a powerful politician will now face punishment for his act (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoped that expelled BJP MLA Kudeep Singh Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case will serve his punishment and no efforts will be made to save him.

"BJP's Kuldeep Sengar has been pronounced guilty on the same day as Nirbhaya incident that happened seven years back. A powerful politician will face punishment for his act due to strict monitoring by the Supreme Court. I hope no effort will be made to save him any longer," mr Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

निर्भया रेप के 7 साल पूरे होने के दिन भाजपा के विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी पाए गए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कड़ी मॉनिटरिंग के कारण एक ताकतवर नेता को अपने किए की सजा भुगतनी पड़ेगी। मुझे उम्मीद है अब सेंगर को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की जाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2019

A Delhi court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 saying the survivor's testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person".