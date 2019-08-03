Unnao Rape Accused Legislator Kuldeep Sengar's Arms Licences Revoked

Kuldeep Sengar been charged with raping a teen in 2017, when she was a minor. (File)

Arms licences of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who faces allegations of raping a minor and killing her two aunts, have been cancelled, officials said in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao today.

Kuldeep Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle, and a revolver.

Sengar, the legislator from UP's Bangarmau, was arrested by the CBI on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is currently in Sitapur district jail.

The procedure to cancel his gun licences was followed, and on Friday the district magistrate of Unnao ordered revocation of the licences on a demand from the family of the rape survivor.

Kuldeep Sengar been charged with raping the teen in 2017, when she was a minor.

Another case was filed against him after a car carrying the rape survivor met an accident on Sunday in UP's Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts died in the truck-car collision. The teen and her lawyer are in admitted to a Lucknow hospital, where they are said to be critical.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.