Open-Air Theatres Allowed To Run In Unlock4, Indoor Halls To Remain Shut

Cinema halls will continue to remain shut to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19. (File)

In the fourth phase of unlocking amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has announced new steps to ease restrictions and allowed open-air theatres to start operating from September 21.

However, cinema halls will continue to remain shut to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19.

The decision was announced after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines today for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

The fourth phase of unlocking will come into effect from September 1 in which the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the MHA said.

Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30, the government added.

With cinema halls being shut for over five months amid the pandemic, drive-in cinemas have also started cropping up in the country to capitalise on entertainment.

Once the activities resume, the Centre said the national directives for COVID-19 management will continue to be followed, with a view to ensure social distancing.

Meanwhile, states have been asked not to impose any lockdown outside containment zones as part of the new rules. Schools, colleges and swimming pools will remain closed. This phase, called "Unlock 4", will be in effect till September 30.