Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu Begin Easing Lockdown. What's Opening Today

In Delhi, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops opened with the restrictions of odd-even and timings. Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

Maharashtra will see a five-level plan to ease restrictions depending on infection rates and hospital bed occupancy.

In Mumbai, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places reopened today but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan. Local trains in in the city can carry only essential workers. Buses are allowed to run full capacity, but passengers can't travel standing to avoid crowding.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed shops and markets outside containment zones in Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to open for five days a week from today after active COVID-19 cases in these four districts fell below 600. The relaxations will be effective from Mondays to Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm. However, night and weekend curfews will continue.

Though the lockdown has been extended in Haryana till June 14, there will be easing of several restrictions. Malls can stay open from 10 am to 8 pm under the new set of guidelines. A maximum of 21 people are permitted to gather in religious places at one time. Corporate offices can open with 50 per cent attendance. Restaurants, bars, and club houses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 8 pm Covid protocols in place.

In Sikkim, shops selling groceries and vegetables as well as hardware shops can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, an extension of two more hours. The statewide lockdown, however, has been extended till June 14.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in the Union Territory till June 15. However, Jammu began its 'unlock' process in a phased manner from Sunday after nearly a month of lockdown.

Tamil Nadu has extended its lockdown for another week.In all parts of the state except 11 hotspot districts including Coimbatore, standalone grocery provision stores are allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm from today. Housekeeping staff can return to apartments and office complexes but need an e-registration. Autos with two passengers and cabs with three are allowed as well. with e-pass.

The Karnataka government said it will ease restrictions only once the Covid positivity rate goes below 5 per cent. The state has extended its lockdown till June 14.