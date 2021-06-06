Haryana Covid Restrictions Till June 14, Malls And Bars Can Reopen

Haryana: Private offices can reopen with 50 percent attendance (File)

The Haryana government has extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state till June 14. However, as the Covid situation has improved, the government has allowed reopening of malls, restaurants and bars with strict restrictions.

Per the new rules, shops other than the standalone shops can open from 9 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis. Malls can open from 10 am till 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars - one of the worst Covid-hit sectors of the economy - can operate from 10 am to 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Home deliveries are allowed till 10 pm, the state government said.

Religious places can open with 21 people at a time. No more than 21 people can attend weddings and funerals. Wedding processions will remain banned.

The maximum attendance in gatherings other than weddings and funerals has been capped at 50. For any such functions, prior permission from the district administration is mandatory.

Private offices can reopen with 50 percent attendance.

महामारी अलर्ट-सुरक्षित हरियाणा के तहत #COVID19 के प्रसार पर काबू पाने के लिए हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा लगाई गई पाबंदियों को सशर्त 14 जून, 2021 तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। अब दुकानों को ऑड-इवन के तहत सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक व मॉल्स को सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 8 बजे तक खोलने की इजाजत दी गई है। pic.twitter.com/vILWuOLeZr — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 6, 2021

"For a safe Haryana, the state government has extended the restrictions to control the coronavirus pandemic till June 14. Now shops can open on an odd-even basis from 9 am to 6 pm and malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

Many parts of Haryana had witnessed shortages of hospital beds and essential supplies as the second wave of the pandemic ravaged the state, along with other parts of the country.

However, many states, including the worst-hit Maharashtra and Delhi, have been opening up their economies gradually.

India on Sunday reported 1.14 lakh cases and 2,677 deaths in 24 hours.