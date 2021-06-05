Arvind Kejriwal Announces Gradual Unlock In Delhi. What's Open What's Not

As the coronavirus situation improves in Delhi, more relaxations will be announced: Arvind Kejriwal

The lockdown in Delhi will be in place till 5 am on June 14, after which restrictions will be gradually eased, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today announcing Unlock guidelines.

As the coronavirus situation improves in the capital, more relaxations will be announced, Mr Kejriwal said.

He also added the government is preparing well to ensure that we are not caught off guard if a third wave of Covid hits the city.

"We are also making provisions for children and are setting up a panel for it as well as a task force to track a possible third wave," he added.

Here is what unlocks in Delhi from Monday: