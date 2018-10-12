University Of Houston Building To Be Named After Indian-American Couple

University of Houston building to be named the Durga D and Sushila Agrawal Engineering Research Building.

A US University has decided to honour an Indian-American couple who have made sizable donations to the college.

The University of Houston will rename its Engineering Research Building after Durga D and Shushila Agrawal, said University president Renu Khator.

Founded in 1927, the University of Houston is a public research college.

The $51 million building, which opened in 2017, had earlier named a floor after the couple to recognise their support.

Vice-president of University Advancement Eloise Brice said the donations will benefit a number of key objectives.

"Recruiting the best and brightest students and faculty is a key goal for the University of Houston, and this generous gift will allow the Cullen College of Engineering to make great strides in that arena," Brice said

Mr Durga came to Houston in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He earned his master's degree and PhD in industrial engineering from the UH Cullen College of Engineering.

"My message to the students is to always be optimistic; one can achieve any goal with hard work, persistence and determination," he said.