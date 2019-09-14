India Expresses Concern Over Cross-Border Terrorism Emanating From Pak

Raveesh Kumar informed UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was briefed on Kashmir (File)

A senior Indian diplomat on Thursday met UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh also briefed Mr Bachelet "on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir", MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During her meeting met with the UNHR High Commissioner, Ms Singh "conveyed India's concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan", he said.

Speaking at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday, Ms Singh hit out at Pakistan's "malicious" campaign on the Kashmir issue and condemned "state sponsored terrorism".

In a clear reference to Pakistan, she said those who speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries are "trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators".

On Monday, Mr Bachelet had expressed "deep concern" over the impact of restrictions in Kashmir, and asked India to ease the current lockdowns to ensure people's access to basic services.

Responding to Mr Bachelet's Oral Update, Ms Singh in her UNHRC address said that the recent legislative measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir were within the framework of its Constitution.

"These decisions were taken by our Parliament...We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision...is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," she said.

The Modi government on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories, evoking protests from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relationship with India.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.