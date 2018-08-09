Unique Campaign Launching To Teach People How To Sing National Anthem

Specially designed national anthem Rath will run on the city roads

A unique National Anthem Awareness Campaign will be launched from August 15, the country's independence day, to teach people to sing it fluently and flawlessly.

Former Karnataka Lokayukta and former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde will lead the campaign, to be organised by Indira Foundation and Rashtrageete Jagruti Abhiyana Samiti.

A specially designed national anthem Rath will run on the city roads.

It will have noted musicians on board and will lead a huge procession of folk artistes and volunteers, the organisers said.

The chariot will travel around 40 kilometres in T Dasarahalli Assembly constituency in Bengaluru and will stop at around 72 important junctions.

At each of these junctions, the volunteers would distribute the pamphlets to the local people.

"The purpose of this event is to make people understand the importance of our national anthem and when to give respect to it. National anthem is connected with patriotism. We are starting this programme from 15th of this month at various places," said Justice Santosh Hegde.

Noted litterateur Professor Doddarange Gowda said, "Though people sing national anthem, many don't know the lyrics properly. People even make mistakes in pronunciations. Hence, we shall distribute the lyrics of the national anthem in both Kannada and English."

V Lokesh Gowda, president of Rashtrageete Jagruti Abhiyana Samiti, said well-known musician Hamsalekha will hoist the tricolour and launch the Rath.