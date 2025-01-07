"Chief Minister Patient, But...": DMK Sends Message To Tamil Nadu Governor

The controversy around Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and Governor RN Ravi escalated into public protests today, with Chief Minister MK Stalin's party leaders protesting across the state to demand Mr Ravi's ouster.

The controversy began on Monday when Governor Ravi walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly after what he described as "disrespect" to the Constitution and the national anthem. According to Ravi, the refusal to sing the national anthem before his address violated the National Anthem Code. DMK leaders countered this claim, stating that it is customary to play the state song, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu," before the Governor's address and the national anthem at the conclusion of the session.

"Governor RN Ravi ought to be recalled," DMK MP Kanimozhi told NDTV. "This was the third time RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly. He should stay at home rather than walking out and getting embarrassed in the Assembly. We sang the Tamil anthem first and then the national anthem. The Chief Minister is patient but there is a limit."

Led by senior DMK leaders, including MPs Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran, the protestors accused Mr Ravi of disrespecting the state's anthem. Holding placards and raising slogans, the DMK cadre demanded Mr Ravi's removal, alleging that he has consistently failed to discharge his duties impartially.

Chief Minister Stalin criticised Mr Ravi's actions, labelling them as "childish" and accusing him of repeatedly insulting the state government, the Assembly, and the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Governor's walkout is the latest episode in a series of confrontations between the Raj Bhavan and the DMK government. Tensions have simmered over issues ranging from laws to cultural practices. The DMK has accused Mr Ravi of undermining Tamil Nadu's traditions and interfering in state governance. It has also accused the BJP of using Governors to trouble Opposition-ruled states, a charge the BJP has denied.