Maharashtra Anthem To Be Sung In All Schools, Says Education Minister

The song was adopted as the state song on February 19, 2023, commemorating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Read Time: 1 min
Maharashtra Anthem To Be Sung In All Schools, Says Education Minister
"Maharashtra Geet 'Garja Maharashtra Majha' should be sung in all medium schools", the Minister said.
Mumbai:

State song 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' should be sung in all schools in the state after the national anthem, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.

The song was adopted as the state song on February 19, 2023, commemorating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Maharashtra Geet 'Garja Maharashtra Majha' should be sung in all medium schools after the national anthem," Mr Bhuse told reporters.

One of the iconic songs in Marathi, 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha', which means 'Glory to Maharashtra', was penned by Raja Badhe and sung by balladeer Krishnarao Sable, popularly known as Shaheer Sable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

