"Unique Achievement": Himanta Sarma On India Hosting BRICS Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday praised India's BRICS chairmanship and the upcoming summit in the country as a "unique achievement" and criticised the Congress for questioning the development.

Sarma said BRICS has a historic responsibility to promote global peace and prosperity amid the prevailing international crisis.

"Hosting the BRICS Summit in India is a unique achievement. In the current global situation, BRICS has a historic responsibility to lead the world. I am extremely happy that India is chairing BRICS at this juncture," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the grouping would formulate a concrete plan of action under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"BRICS will definitely come out with a definite plan of action for the peace and prosperity of the world," Sarma said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he alleged that the party criticises India's achievements because it failed to secure similar recognition during its tenure.

"They are saddened that India did not receive such respect during their time. They are also saddened that they could not achieve these things," he said.

Referring to the G20 and BRICS summits, Sarma said such major international events could also have been hosted under previous Congress-led governments.

"The G20 and BRICS summits could have been held during the Congress era. The Commonwealth Games were held once, and everyone knows what they did," he said.

Sarma further alleged that Congress leaders suffer from an "inferiority complex" when comparing their tenure with that of PM Modi.

