Minister's Son Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Case, "Evasive Answers", Say Cops: 10 Facts

Ashish Mishra was arrested five days after he was named in a murder case. The charges against him usually merit an immediate arrest and questions have been raised whether he was afforded VIP treatment because of his father. He had also skipped summons a day ago.

The UP Police DIG, who waited three hours for Ashish Mishra to show up yesterday, questioned Mr Mishra till late into the night on Saturday after he was brought in through a backdoor entrance, helping him avoid the media gaggle.

In another questionable move, the UP cops had issued notice to Ashish Mishra under Section 160 CrPC, which concerns attendance of witnesses - not the accused.

Ajay Mishra had said his son would make an appearance today. He said his son could not answer the summons yesterday due to poor health. Security has been stepped up in the area ahead of the visit by the murder accused son of the minister.

The arrested came a day after the Supreme Court reminded the Uttar Pradesh government that the law must take its course against "whoever is involved" amid nationwide outrage over the incident.

"What is the message that you are sending? Even in normal circumstances... will the police not go immediately and arrest the accused? Things have not proceeded the way they should have. It appears to be only words and not actions," Chief Justice NV Ramana said in a sharp rebuke.

Ashish Mishra has been named in an FIR filed by the farmers who have demanded strict action against him. The FIR says that he drove into the gathering of slogan-shouting farmers amid a peaceful black flag protest. Eight people, including four farmers, died in the incident.

Though the Union Minister's son admits the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, but he maintains he was not in it.

Two people - Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey - were arrested on Thursday as the case reached the Supreme Court. They were reportedly in the same vehicle that ran over a journalist and farmers, the police said.