Minister Demands Compensation, Government Job For UP Stampede Victims' Families

The families of the victims of the Hathras accident should be given financial help, Ramdas Athawale said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba should extend financial help to families of Hathras stampede victims.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also said one person from each of the victims' families should be given a job by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died and 31 were injured in the stampede at the preacher Bhole Baba's satsang in Hathras on July 3. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh to the victims' families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

In a post on 'X' after visiting Hathras, Mr Athawale said paid tributes to the dead and said that he met with the injured and enquired about their health.

"Today, during a meeting in Navipur, Hathras, I met the family members of the deceased, paid tributes and also assured them of all possible help. RPI demands that one person from the victim's family should get a government job," the Republican Party of India (Athawale) president said on X.

"The families of the victims of the Hathras accident should be given financial help by the organizer Baba. We demand from the state government that it gives a government job to one person from each family of the 121 victims of the Hathras incident," Mr Athawale said.

आज हाथरस स्थित नवीपुर में विगत दिनों सत्संग के दौरान मृतक परिवारों के परिजनों से भेंटकर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और हरसंभव सहयोग का आश्वासन भी। पीड़ित परिवारों में एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी मिले ऐसी RPI की मांग है । pic.twitter.com/ykiBIEHmxr — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) July 9, 2024

So far nine people, including the main organiser and fundraiser of the event Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)