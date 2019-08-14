Union Minister Seeks Hotels' Explanation For Overcharging On Banana, Eggs

Ram Vilas Paswan is Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asked its department officials to send notices and sought an explanation from two hotels on allegations of selling food items at higher rates.

Mr Paswan was referring to incidents where actor Rahul Bose claimed that he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel in Chandigarh. In another incident, a person alleged that he paid Rs 1700 for 2 eggs.

"The matter is related to legal metrology. On July 30, actor Rahul Bose complained that he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a hotel in Chandigarh. Similarly, 2 eggs were sold at Rs 1700," Mr Paswan said.

"This is a very serious matter and a very sad thing. We have said that things should be charged at MRPs (maximum retail price). I have directed my department officials to send notice and ask them to explain," he added.

