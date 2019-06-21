Yoga Symbolises India's Culture, History: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari performed "asanas'' (physical postures) at Nagpur's Yashwant Stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 14:38 IST
Yoga is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world, Nitin Gadkari said


Nagpur: 

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said yoga is a symbol of India's ancient culture, history and heritage and it is practiced with great enthusiasm across the world.

Mr Gadkari performed "asanas'' (physical postures) at Nagpur's Yashwant Stadium on the occasion of the International Yoga Day.

Speaking to the media, Mr Gadkari said, "Yoga Shastra is a symbol of India's culture, history and heritage. It is being recognised and celebrated with much enthusiasm across the world."

"This way yoga will reach the last man in the society and help in living a healthy life."

