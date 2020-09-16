Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Coronavirus Positive, Isolates Himself

Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for coronavirus

Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted this evening that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Before him, at least seven union ministers, including Union home minister Amit Shah, and two dozen lawmakers have contracted the disease.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," his tweet read.

In a second tweet, the minster suggested that everyone who came in contact with him follow the safety protocol.

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," his tweet read.