Rajasthan On Autopilot As Chief Minister 'Busy Chasing A Pilot': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said BJP is being blamed for the current political crisis in Rajasthan (File)

Taking a dig at the crisis-hit Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot".

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress chief by his party, has rebelled against Gehlot along with MLAs loyal to him.

"Sad to see Rajasthan Govt on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot," the Union Jal Shakti minister said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Mr Shekhawat, who is also the BJP MP from Jodhpur, said the party was being blamed for the current crisis even though the Congress's members are against their own government.

His reaction comes after Mr Gehlot accused Mr Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP to topple his government.

Mr Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

Mr Shekhawat also made a veiled attack on the Gandhi family. "Looking at the rebellion clearly indicates that there is a lot of suffocation in the King's palace," he said.

"Why does the headmaster's son come first in class?" he said in another tweet.

The current crisis in Rajasthan Congress erupted last Friday when the state police sent a notice to Mr Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Mr Pilot's supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) had sent out the notices after tapping a phone conversation between two men, who were allegedly discussing the fall of the Gehlot government.